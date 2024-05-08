This Just In: Episode 010

Submitted by miked on Mon, 08/05/2024 - 9:58am

Episode 9 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs July 29th, 2024. This week it's a LOCAL spotlight show, featuring all Michigan-based bands!

This week's playlist:

Powerwolf - Joan of Arc - Wake Up the Wicked (Napalm) (Metal/Power Metal)

Empire Of The Sun - Music On The Radio - Ask That God (Capitol Records) (Indie Dance/Electronic)

Brooklyn Funk Essentials - Brooklyn Recycles - Cool & Steady EP (Dorado) (Funk/Soul)

Soweto Gospel Choir x Groove Terminator - Ride Like The Wind – History of House (Music if fun/Gallo Music) (Dance/Electronic/World)

Michael Kiwanuka - Floating Parade - Floating Parade (Geffen) (R&B/Soul)

Unto Others - Raigeki - Never, Neverland (Century Media) (Metal/Goth Rock)

SPEED - REAL LIFE LOVE- ONLY ONE MODE (Flatspot) (Hardcore Punk)

Towa Bird - B.I.L.L.S. - American Hero (Capitol Records) (Indie)

Nastasia Y - Salgir River - Kyiv Soul (Lulaworld Records) (Slavic Folk Fusion)

Gorgon City – Breathe you in - Reverie (Astralwerks) (Dance/Electronic)

Dánae Olano - Childrens Corner - Childrens Corner (Lulaworld Records) (Jazz)

Karen O & Danger Mouse - Super Breath (Self-Released) (Indie/Alternative)

Fana Hues - Apple Picking- Moth (Bright Antenna) (R&B/Soul)

