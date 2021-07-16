This Just In: Episode 008

Submitted by miked on Mon, 07/22/2024 - 1:54pm

Episode 8 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs July 22nd, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Junie & TheHutFriends - She Was A Knife Thrower [Indie Rock]

Ginger Root - No problems [Indie Soul]

Elias Haslanger & Mike Sailor - One Hand Clap [Jazz]

Hockey Dad - I Still Have Room [Indie Rock]

Aaron Frazer - Payback [Indie Rock]

Jest - The Moment [Indie Rock]

Parlor Greens – Driptorch [Funk]

Loma - Please, come in - [Indie Rock]

Hello Mary – Three [Indie Rock]

Andy James - New York State Of Mind [Jazz]

Animal Friend - Glorious [Electronic]

Dua Saleh - Want [R&B]

