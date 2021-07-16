This Just In: Episode 008
Episode 8 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs July 22nd, 2024.
This week's playlist:
Junie & TheHutFriends - She Was A Knife Thrower [Indie Rock]
Ginger Root - No problems [Indie Soul]
Elias Haslanger & Mike Sailor - One Hand Clap [Jazz]
Hockey Dad - I Still Have Room [Indie Rock]
Aaron Frazer - Payback [Indie Rock]
Jest - The Moment [Indie Rock]
Parlor Greens – Driptorch [Funk]
Loma - Please, come in - [Indie Rock]
Hello Mary – Three [Indie Rock]
Andy James - New York State Of Mind [Jazz]
Animal Friend - Glorious [Electronic]
Dua Saleh - Want [R&B]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.
- Login to post comments