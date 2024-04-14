WHFR "Behind The Mic": Pat Frisco

Submitted by miked on Sun, 04/14/2024 - 12:46am

Today is the first day of WHFR's once-a-year pledge drive, RADIOTHON! (Full story here.) As a highlight of our 2024 "Spotlight on Our Volunteers" Radiothon theme, we're thrilled to present "Behind The Mic," our WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series where you, our Loyal Listener, can get to know a little bit more about your favorite WHFR personalities!

They'll be sharing their passions, memories, and unique perspectives, responding to some fun and thought-provoking questions we've posed to them.

Today we have: Pat Frisco

Host of: Spirits Rejoice

Tuesdays 6:00-10:00pm

Avant New & Classic Jazz and Improvised Music

Host of: Roll and Tumble Take 2

Mondays 4:00-6:00pm

Blues, R&B, Early Rock 1951-1971 & Beyond

1. What's your earliest memory of listening to the radio?

I had an early love of music and professional sports, so at the age of 7, my mother bought me an AM transistor radio which I took to bed every night and listened to music on CKLW and Baseball on WJR.

2. What is/was your all-time favorite radio show or DJ? What makes/made it special?

As a teenager, WABX was free-form radio, mostly rock and roll but they'd mix in blues, jazz, classical at times and did a lot of special themes. A little bit later, WDET introduced me to a lot of great jazz and avant-garde music. All of these sounds I still treasure today.

3. What do you do at WHFR and how long have you been involved with the station?

I've been here for 31 years. I thought they'd get rid of me by now. I present, on air, all of the music that I described above and keep up with the current jazz and avant-garde music to present. Now, they've made me Program Director.

4. What drew you to become a WHFR volunteer?

I always wanted to get into radio, but when WABX went corporate and WDET cut back on their music interests, I knew there was no place for me to go, until I discovered WHFR.

5. What impact do you think WHFR has on the local or global community and why is local/independent radio important to you?

Well, we play a small but important role, as do many of the fine college radio stations across the country and across the world.

6. First album (or CD/cassette) you ever purchased?

I really can't remember, but I used to accompany my grandmother when she got her Social Security check each month and she'd give me money to buy the 45 RPM records of the 60's.

7. Favorite song/artist right now?

I really love what James Brandon Lewis is doing in jazz. He plays tenor sax and melds together the sounds of jazz, avant-garde and spiritual music. And locally, watch out for Rafael Statin, saxophonist, who calls himself Leafar (Rafael backwards).

8. If you could play an instrument at expert level, which one would it be? Why?

The piano because it has such a wide range of sound and can be played softly or aggressively, melodic or dissonant.

9. In the “jam session of life,” are you more the Lead Vocalist commanding the stage,

the Background Singer/Musician weaving in harmonies/melodies, or the Behind-the- Scenes Mastermind making it all happen?

I want to be Mick Jagger at 25 years of age.

Don’t forget to check back tomorrow to read about another WHFR DJ, and be sure to listen to our broadcast as we will air many more WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series "Behind The Mic" recordings all week long throughout Radiothon!