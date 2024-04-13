WHFR RADIOTHON Pledge Drive is April 14th - 20th!

Submitted by miked on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 6:38pm

Dear Friend of WHFR-FM,

It's incredible how time flies. As the General Manager of WHFR Radio for 25 years, it's a journey that feels both swift and fulfilling.

WHFR has felt like home since my student days, preparing me for a successful career in the industry, and shaping me into the broadcaster (and person) that I am today. Returning here, I've found my life’s passion in mentoring students and volunteers, all thanks to the invaluable experience provided by this station.

Helping people learn about broadcasting, creating great radio, and positively impacting our community is what, I believe, WHFR does best. Our volunteer staff members are AMAZING and they’re here because, like me, they believe in what WHFR stands for.

Our mission at WHFR is clear: to educate, to entertain, and to enrich our community. For nearly four decades, we've been the voice of local talk and eclectic music, championing independent artists and fostering creativity.

But to sustain this endeavor, we rely on your support. Our annual Radiothon, this year themed "Spotlight on Our Volunteers," is vital in keeping us on the airwaves and empowering our dedicated team to thrive.

Will you join us in continuing this legacy by donating to WHFR during Radiothon 2024? Your contribution ensures that we can uphold our standards of excellence and provide a platform for learning and great radio.

Thank you for being a part of this journey.

Sincerely,

Susan McGraw

General Manager, WHFR Radio

Be part of WHFR Radiothon 2024 in one of three easy ways:

On-Air: Between April 14 to April 20, tune in for special Radiothon programming and call in to the studio at 313-845-9676 to make your tax-deductible donation or request a self-addressed envelope.

Online: Click "Donate to WHFR."

Anytime: Call WHFR Manager Susan McGraw at 313-845-9842 or email at scmcgraw@hfcc.edu. Share your contact info and she’ll call back to work out the method of donation that works best for you.

Visit our website for more details and donor incentives.

Your support ensures WHFR continues its mission of local, independent, and eclectic programming, fostering learning and creativity for our students and volunteers.

Thank you for contributing to our success!