WHFR PRESENTS: A SPOTLIGHT ON CHESS RECORDS

Submitted by miked on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 1:29pm



WHFR Radio will premier a new series of Sunday programming with a two-hour spotlight on Chess Records. The Chicago based record label was a prime outlet for blues in the '50s and '60s before branching out into jazz and soul music in the '60s.

Artists such as Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Willie Dixon and Chuck Berry recorded extensively for the label which inspired many artists around the world in their approach to blues and rock music.

On Sunday, November 19, from 4-6pm EST, WHFR PRESENTS will focus on the great blues music on Chess Records from the '50s and early '60s. Join host Pat Frisco for this adventure into the Windy City. A rotating series of WHFR deejays will follow up on upcoming Sundays.

Keep checking whfr.fm for what's in store on Sunday, November 26.

Listeners can look out for a new show in the Sunday 4-6pm timeslot. It is called "WHFR Presents" and will feature a revolving cast of WHFR deejays hosting specialty shows of a unique nature each week.

One might hear a two hour spotlight on a particular artist, record label or time period. Or music based upon a special theme regarding happenings on that day in history. Check out the WHFR website each week before that coming Sunday to find out what the focus will be. Sunday, November 19, will feature the music of the legendary Chess Records with your host Pat Frisco.

More to come so stay tuned........