Remembering David S. Ware Tuesday November 7, 6-11PM EST

David S. Ware was one of the greatest of avant-garde saxophonists during his all too short career and life on earth. His classic quartet with pianist Matthew Shipp, bassist William Parker and a host of revolving drummers is considered by many as the tour de force of avant-garde working groups. From his early mentoring days with Sonny Rollins to his short stint with the Cecil Taylor Unit, his early trio Apogee with the great Cooper-Moore and the classic quartets, David set the jazz community afire with his incendiary and spiritual outpouring of music.

Join me, Pat Frisco, for five hours of the music of David S. Ware, Tuesday, November 7, from 6:00 to 11:00pm EST on the Spirits Rejoice radio program, airing here on 89.3fm and online at whfr.fm.