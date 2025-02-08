Valentines Day on Radio Vault

***Our valentine is red

Our valentine is blue...

We'll put it in a radio show and send it off to you....***

Generations ago, Valentines Day was big on radio — especially on the situation comedies. Coming up on our February 18th Radio Vault, we'll feature some highlights from Our Miss Brooks (the high school English teacher) Jack Benny (born on 02/14/1894), Fibber McGee, The Great Gildersleeve and maybe others. There were even dramatic shows with a Valentine or romantic theme. One show that even had a dark mysterious, sometimes spooky feel (called Quiet Please) even had an episode simply called "Valentine." The hard-boiled detective on Let George Do It was named George Valentine — no real connection to the February date, but hundreds of episodes were produced by the Mutual Network starting in 1946.

