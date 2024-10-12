WHFR Journal Back Next Friday

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 08/23/2024 - 10:24am

You've probably noticed the brief hiatus of the WHFR Journal from our Friday afternoon lineup here at 89.3 FM. We want to share the good news that we'll be back from our summer schedule for the show and returning to the airwaves next Friday, August 30th at 1pm with the local campus and community news and views that you've come to expect and enjoy. Stay tuned for a great fall season of our local talk show committed to staying that way. Thanks for being a WHFR loyal listener!