This Just In: Episode 006

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 07/08/2024 - 1:01pm



Episode 6 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs tonight, July 8th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Chance Hayden - Clean Break [Surf/Jazz]

Chris McDonald Jazz Orchestra - Roundabout [Jazz]

Amiensus - Blink Of The Moment [Metal]

Tei Shi - No Falta [Indie Rock/Pop]

Zsela - Not Your Angel [Alternative/Indie Rock]

UNTIL THE RIBBON BREAKS ft. Emoni Wilkins - Nature Mother [Alternative/Indie Rock]

Morgan Swihart - Broken [Indie Rock]

The Speed of Sound - Question Time [Indie Rock/World]

Maggie Gently - Fireworks [Indie Rock]

Troy Kingi - Ocelli [Indie Rock]

Wyly Bigger - Midnight In Meridian [Blues/Rock]

NxWorries - Daydreamin' [R&B]

Tune in each week as we feature a playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.