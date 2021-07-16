This Just In: Episode 006
Episode 6 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs tonight, July 8th, 2024.
This week's playlist:
Chance Hayden - Clean Break [Surf/Jazz]
Chris McDonald Jazz Orchestra - Roundabout [Jazz]
Amiensus - Blink Of The Moment [Metal]
Tei Shi - No Falta [Indie Rock/Pop]
Zsela - Not Your Angel [Alternative/Indie Rock]
UNTIL THE RIBBON BREAKS ft. Emoni Wilkins - Nature Mother [Alternative/Indie Rock]
Morgan Swihart - Broken [Indie Rock]
The Speed of Sound - Question Time [Indie Rock/World]
Maggie Gently - Fireworks [Indie Rock]
Troy Kingi - Ocelli [Indie Rock]
Wyly Bigger - Midnight In Meridian [Blues/Rock]
NxWorries - Daydreamin' [R&B]
Tune in each week as we feature a playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.
