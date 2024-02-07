WHFR Journal THIS Friday at 1pm Features Detroit's Concert of Colors Lineup

Submitted by Susie Q on Tue, 07/02/2024 - 4:36pm

Tune in to the WHFR Journal this Friday, July 5, at 1pm. Ralph Valdez, Deputy Director of the upcoming Concert of Colors FREE World Music and Diversity Festival will share the latest lineup of what's in store for this action packed 33rd annual event. Check out the Concert of Colors link on our WHFR homepage or concertofcolors.com for more details. As is tradition, WHFR will broadcast live artists from the Wolverine Stage at the DIA July 20 and 21. Enjoy activities for all ages beginning Tuesday, July 16. Check out our interview with Ralph on Friday at 1pm for his take on this cherished event.