This Just In: Episode 005
Episode 5 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs tonight, July 1st, 2024.
This week's playlist:
The Caezars - Dance To Keep From Crying [Rockabilly]
Wally Bartfay and Stephen Wrench - Little Sunshine Girl [Rock/Easy Listening]
MEMORIALS - Acceptable Experience [Psychedelic Rock]
Evening Ocean - The Outside World [Classical/Chill]
Laney Jones - Say Yes [Singer/Songwriter]
Mason Via - Hey Don't Go [Folk/Americana]
Louis Armstrong - Hello, Dolly! (Live At The BBC, London 1968) [Big Band]
Michelle SgP - Shark Filled Oasis [Big Band/Vocal Jazz]
Alex Harris - We Turn To Us [Soul/R&B]
Sinkane ft. Hollie Cook - Home [Funk/R&B]
Nick Alexander - I Believe to My Soul [Blues}
Robin Schlochtermeier - Unwashed Jumper [Soundtrack/Score]
Robin Schlochtermeier - End Titles (Out on a Limb) [Soundtrack/Score]
Alan - Hawaii [World]
Conscious Route ft. Lynzie Dray & Miles Better - Ducks In A Row [Hip Hop/World]
