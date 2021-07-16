This Just In: Episode 005

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 07/01/2024 - 11:37am



Episode 5 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs tonight, July 1st, 2024.

This week's playlist:

The Caezars - Dance To Keep From Crying [Rockabilly]

Wally Bartfay and Stephen Wrench - Little Sunshine Girl [Rock/Easy Listening]

MEMORIALS - Acceptable Experience [Psychedelic Rock]

Evening Ocean - The Outside World [Classical/Chill]

Laney Jones - Say Yes [Singer/Songwriter]

Mason Via - Hey Don't Go [Folk/Americana]

Louis Armstrong - Hello, Dolly! (Live At The BBC, London 1968) [Big Band]

Michelle SgP - Shark Filled Oasis [Big Band/Vocal Jazz]

Alex Harris - We Turn To Us [Soul/R&B]

Sinkane ft. Hollie Cook - Home [Funk/R&B]

Nick Alexander - I Believe to My Soul [Blues}

Robin Schlochtermeier - Unwashed Jumper [Soundtrack/Score]

Robin Schlochtermeier - End Titles (Out on a Limb) [Soundtrack/Score]

Alan - Hawaii [World]

Conscious Route ft. Lynzie Dray & Miles Better - Ducks In A Row [Hip Hop/World]

Tune in each week as we feature a playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.