WHFR Journal Focuses on Food, Energy, and How They're Connected -- Tune in Tomorrow, June 28 at 1pm

Globally, one-third of food produced every year is wasted. That’s enough to feed about 2 billion people – twice the number of people who are undernourished. The global food system also accounts for a whopping one-third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. When food is wasted, it’s also a waste of land, water and energy. Join us for the WHFR Journal show on Friday, June 28 at 1pm as we feature a special PRX airing from Climate One that discusses how to fix the broken system from some of the people on the ground recovering food before it goes to waste. The episode is called "You Gonna Finish That? Saving Good Food from Going Bad". Originally airing nationally on May 31st, 2024, we're proud to share it with you on this last Friday of June here on WHFR-FM.