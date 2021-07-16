This Just In Episode: 003

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 06/17/2024 - 9:00pm

The 3rd episode of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing 8-9p, aired June 17th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Blair Gun - Bug House [Indie Rock]

GUM ft. Ambrose Kenny-Smith - Dud [Indie Rock]

Mason Via - Hey Don't Go [Folk / Country]

Deem Spencer - She's A Winner [Electronic / R&B]

Dear Rouge - Not Afraid To Dance [Indie Rock]

Marina Allen - Red Cloud [Indie Rock]

Velocity Girl - Audrey's Eyes [Indie Rock]

Kel-P feat. Kalash - In My Feelings [World / R&B]

Hermanos Gutiérrez - Abuelita [World]

Helia Tatla - Behind The Wheel [Indie Rock / Folk]

Jason Montero - From The Things I've Said [Folk / Singer-Songwriter]

Moby ft. Gaidaa - Transit [Electronic]

Tune in each week as we feature a playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.