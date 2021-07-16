"This Just In" Episode 002

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 06/10/2024 - 6:44pm

Monday June 10th marks the second episode of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing 8-9p.

Tune in each week as we feature a playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

This week's playlist:

Defects - Scapegoat [Metal]

Francis of Delirium - Blue Tuesday [Indie Rock]

9-Volt Velvet - Tropicalia [Rock]

The Weather Station - Moonlight [Soundtrack / Indie Rock]

Federale - Heaven Forgive Me [Rock]

Ink Element - Deep [Electronic / World]

Alex Sipiagin - Overseen [Jazz]

The Green Kingdom - Nightfall [Ambient / Electronic]

Avery Sharpe - My Friend, Don't Be Afraid To Ask For Help [Jazz]

Shannon and the Clams - The Hourglass [Indie Rock / Punk]

Mary In The Junkyard - Ghost [Indie Rock]

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.