"This Just In" Episode 002
Monday June 10th marks the second episode of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing 8-9p.
Tune in each week as we feature a playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
This week's playlist:
Defects - Scapegoat [Metal]
Francis of Delirium - Blue Tuesday [Indie Rock]
9-Volt Velvet - Tropicalia [Rock]
The Weather Station - Moonlight [Soundtrack / Indie Rock]
Federale - Heaven Forgive Me [Rock]
Ink Element - Deep [Electronic / World]
Alex Sipiagin - Overseen [Jazz]
The Green Kingdom - Nightfall [Ambient / Electronic]
Avery Sharpe - My Friend, Don't Be Afraid To Ask For Help [Jazz]
Shannon and the Clams - The Hourglass [Indie Rock / Punk]
Mary In The Junkyard - Ghost [Indie Rock]
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.
