WHFR To Participate PAWCHELLA

Submitted by miked on Wed, 06/05/2024 - 3:53pm



WHFR is proud to support PAWCHELLA, which is a three-day festival celebrating the human-animal bond while raising funds for over 2,500 animals cared for by Friends for Animals each year. Held this year June 21-23 just down the road right here in Dearborn, there will be something fun for the entire family: contests to test your pup’s agility, activities for kids, live music, shopping, raffles galore and so much more!

WHFR will have a tent up the mornings and afternoons of Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

Futher details about the event and admission info at: https://www.metrodetroitanimals.org/event/pawchella