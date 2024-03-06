"This Just In" Inaugural Episode

Submitted by miked on Mon, 06/03/2024 - 12:49pm

Join us Monday, June 3rd, from 8:00-9:00 PM for the inaugural episode of WHFR's pre-recorded new music spotlight show This Just In. Each week This Just In will feature a playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

This week's playlist:

Tension Splash - Deep Down [Local / Rock]

DuPont Brass - Summer Vibes [Jazz / RnB]

Ayumi Ishito - The Basement Jam [Jazz]

Bison Hip - Parasite [Blues / Rock]

Kill Gosling - Selfish [Indie Rock]

Flakestate - Make Time [Indie Rock]

Steel Bridges - Le Train [Metal / World]

La Paris All Stars Orchestra ft. Kevin Gabriel - Yo Soy la Rumba [World / Salsa]

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies - Machine Fear [Rock / Score]

Ade Fenton & Tim Slade - Deer Lake [Soundtrack]

Ade Fenton & Tim Slade - Knuckling [Soundtrack]

Ade Fenton & Tim Slade - A Great Day [Soundtrack]

Torrey Grey - Scrape [Local / Hip Hop]

To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.