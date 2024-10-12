TOP TEN BLUES for May 2024
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. JOHNNY BURGIN: Ramblin' from Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
2. CURTIS SALGADO: Fine By Me (Little Village)
3. RICK ESTRIN AND THE NIGHTCATS: The Hits keep Coming (Alligator)
4. CANNED HEAT: Finyl Vinyl (Ruf)
5. CEDRIC BURNSIDE: Hill Country Love (Provogue / Mascot)
6. LITTLE FEAT: Sam's Place (Hot Tomato)
7. SUE FOLEY: One Guitar Woman (Stony Plain)
8. SUGARAY RAYFORD: Human Decency (Forty Below)
9.THE REVEREND SHAWN AMOS: Soul Brother No. 1 (Immediate Family)
10. ANTHONY GERACI: Tears in My Eyes (Blue Heart Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
