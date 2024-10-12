TOP TEN BLUES for May 2024

Submitted by miked on Fri, 05/31/2024 - 10:25pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. JOHNNY BURGIN: Ramblin' from Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)

2. CURTIS SALGADO: Fine By Me (Little Village)

3. RICK ESTRIN AND THE NIGHTCATS: The Hits keep Coming (Alligator)

4. CANNED HEAT: Finyl Vinyl (Ruf)

5. CEDRIC BURNSIDE: Hill Country Love (Provogue / Mascot)

6. LITTLE FEAT: Sam's Place (Hot Tomato)

7. SUE FOLEY: One Guitar Woman (Stony Plain)

8. SUGARAY RAYFORD: Human Decency (Forty Below)

9.THE REVEREND SHAWN AMOS: Soul Brother No. 1 (Immediate Family)

10. ANTHONY GERACI: Tears in My Eyes (Blue Heart Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director