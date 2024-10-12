WHFR PRESENTS: Instrumental Music

Submitted by miked on Fri, 05/24/2024 - 12:40pm

The May 26 edition of WHFR Presents will feature a special look at a wide mix of instrumental music.

Bill Keith will spotlight instrumental music across many genres including Jazz, Blues, Indie Rock, Folk, Country, Progressive Rock and Electronic Music.

The music mix will span from the quieter Folk sounds to harder edges of Rock and Metal.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.