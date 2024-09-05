"WHFR Journal" Tomorrow at 1pm: "I Can't Remember if I Cried" author and a Mother's Day Legacy
Join us at whfr.fm or 89.3FM tomorrow at 1pm for the WHFR Journal. We'll speak with Lori Tucker-Sullivan, HFC alumnus and author of a new book called" I Can't Remember If I Cried: Rock Widows on Life, Love, and Legacy". We'll also hear a short segment called "Memorial" which speaks to the legacy of communicating with our mothers and how important those can be when we lose her. Tune in from 1pm-2pm and enjoy the program.
