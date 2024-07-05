“WHFR PRESENTS” Wishes You A Happy Mothers Day

Submitted by miked on Tue, 05/07/2024 - 9:13pm

On Sunday May 12, WHFR Presents will feature three hours of the music of Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention for your listening and dancing pleasure.

Frank Zappa (1940-1993) was known to some as an eclectic rock musician but his work spanned across rock, jazz, modern classical and synth music. Going beyond his provocative lyrics and social commentary, Zappa's music incorporated the work of modern composers, jazz and the avant-garde.

WHFR Presents will feature the works of Frank Zappa concentrating, in large part, on his early work with the Mothers of Invention and his many instrumental works. Join me, Pat Frisco, for a three-hour ride into the world of Frank Zappa on Sunday, May 12, from 4-7pm EDT here on WHFR 89.3 fm and streaming on whfr.fm.

(photo from the LP We're Only In it For the Money c/o The Zappa Family Trust)

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.