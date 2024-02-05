WHFR Journal Friday at 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 05/02/2024 - 11:40pm

Tune in to the WHFR Journal Friday, May 3 from 1pm-2pm to learn about some free educational opportunities at HFC, including a planetary program and an apprenticeship informational session. Also, we'll air a special PRX program from Peace Talk Radio called "The 1871 Mother's Day Proclamation for Peace", which shares the story of Julia Ward Howe's 1871 Proclamation for Peace and her call for a universal Mother's Day to promote peace and disarmament. Hope you'll tune in and listen on Friday at 1pm.