TOP TEN BLUES for April 2024

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. RICK VITO: Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)

2. CANNED HEAT: Finyl Vinyl (Ruf)

3. SHAWN KELLERMAN: Kell's Kitchen (Songsurfer)

4. SEAN RILEY AND THE WATER: Stone Cold Hands (Pugnacious)

5. V/A: Breakin' News: Ten Years Of Blues (Nola Blue)

6. BROTHERS BROWN: Nowhere Left To Go (Woodward Avenue)

7. WALTER TROUT: Broken (Provogue/Mascot)

8. CEDRIC BURNSIDE: Hill Country Love (Provogue/Mascot)

9. COCO MONTOYA: Writing On The Wall (Alligator)

10. J. P. SOARS: Brick By Brick (Little Village)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director