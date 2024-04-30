TOP TEN BLUES for April 2024
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. RICK VITO: Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)
2. CANNED HEAT: Finyl Vinyl (Ruf)
3. SHAWN KELLERMAN: Kell's Kitchen (Songsurfer)
4. SEAN RILEY AND THE WATER: Stone Cold Hands (Pugnacious)
5. V/A: Breakin' News: Ten Years Of Blues (Nola Blue)
6. BROTHERS BROWN: Nowhere Left To Go (Woodward Avenue)
7. WALTER TROUT: Broken (Provogue/Mascot)
8. CEDRIC BURNSIDE: Hill Country Love (Provogue/Mascot)
9. COCO MONTOYA: Writing On The Wall (Alligator)
10. J. P. SOARS: Brick By Brick (Little Village)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
