WHFR "Behind The Mic": Bill Keith

Submitted by miked on Sat, 04/20/2024 - 9:51am

⮕ Today is the final day of WHFR's once-a-year pledge drive, RADIOTHON. Full story here! ⬅

As a highlight of our 2024 "Spotlight on Our Volunteers" Radiothon theme, we have been thrilled to present "Behind The Mic," our WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series where you, our Loyal Listener, got to know a little bit more about your favorite WHFR personalities!

They've shared their passions, memories, and unique perspectives, by responding to some fun and thought-provoking questions we've posed to them.

Our final participant is: Bill Keith

Host of: Light From The Underground

Saturdays 10:00am-1:00pm

Singer-Songwriter Various Genres

1. What's your earliest memory of listening to the radio? When I was 11 or 12, I would listen to the Detroit Top 40 Station (96.3?). My brother and I would record songs off the radio to get copies of our favorite songs. We used those cheap blue cassette tapes because you could get several of them for a dollar or two. We would listen to special weekend countdowns to get all the best songs. Several years later I remember listening to Live Aid on the radio and recording performances by my favorite bands.

2. What is/was your all-time favorite radio show or DJ? What makes/made it special? Two things come to mind. I manage a high school radio station and over the years it's been fun to see students with a dream of a special show bring it to fruition. One example was a Ska show called Open Up and Say Ska. I loved the title of the show but even more I enjoyed the fun vibe the hosts brought to it. They would have bands in the studio and the energy of the music they shared was infectious. When I was in high school, I was really into Christian Rock. My brother and I listened to a local radio station that did a Saturday night Christian Rock show from 11 p.m. to Midnight. We had to keep the volume low because our bedroom was right below our parents’ bedroom. I can remember my dad yelling to turn the radio off and go to bed. But our enthusiasm for the music wouldn't be denied.

3. What do you do at WHFR and how long have you been involved with the station? I host a three hour show on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. called Light from the Underground. It's an eclectic mix focused on songwriters spanning many musical genres. I also try to help out at special events the station hosts. I've been on the staff since 1997.

4. What drew you to become a WHFR volunteer? I was managing the high school station and wanted to do a show where I could play any music that I wanted to play. I didn't feel like it would be right to do it on the high school station. I learned of WHFR through statewide groups we were part of and realized that WHFR provided the best opportunity to explore my musical passions.

5. What impact do you think WHFR has on the local or global community and why is local/independent radio important to you? The independence at WHFR allows us to play music that is often unheard of on other stations, whether that is specific genres, independent labels and artists or local music. I think WHFR's impact can especially be seen in the support for local artists. The live blues CDs we created, the Mitten State comp, and the local vinyl release are all part of that. But the most important thing we do is play the music on the air, throughout our weekly schedule. Local shows are important but it's even more vital to let the local artists mingle with nationally released projects throughout shows. I know the artists especially appreciate it. Phil Maq has built a statewide reputation based on his support of local artists. I know that the opportunity to hear your music on the radio for the first time is magical for artists.

6. First album (or CD/cassette) you ever purchased? My brother and I bought Toto IV on cassette. That summer Toto was all over the radio and so many of the songs became favorites.

7. Favorite song/artist right now? That's a hard question to answer because there are so many. Jon Batiste's album World Music Radio was my favorite in 2023 so I'll go with that right now. But that changes weekly.

8. If you could play an instrument at expert level, which one would it be? Why? I would love to play guitar. I was a very bad trombone and clarinet player in elementary, middle and high school. I probably drove the band director crazy because I didn't practice enough.

9. In the “jam session of life”, are you more the Lead Vocalist commanding the stage, the Background Singer/Musician weaving in harmonies/melodies, or the Behind-the- Scenes Mastermind making it all happen? Behind the scenes mastermind. I volunteer at Trinity House in Livonia and I appreciate the opportunity to shine the spotlight on artists and provide them with a stage. That support role is right up my alley and is probably what I love to do on WHFR.

Be sure to listen to our broadcast as we will air many more WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series "Behind The Mic" recordings throughout the day, the last day of Radiothon!