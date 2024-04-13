Radio Personality John Bommarito Guests on Light from The Underground's Radiothon Show

Submitted by miked on Sat, 04/20/2024 - 9:56am

⮕ Today is the final day of WHFR's once-a-year pledge drive, RADIOTHON. Full story here! ⬅

WHFR's host of Light from the Underground, Bill Keith, will be joined by special guest and former WHFR host and Operations Manager, John Bommarito, for a special Radiothon presentation on Saturday, April 20 from 10:00am until 1:00pm.

John is currently the Digital Operations Specialist for WEMU at Eastern Michigan University. He is also the host of the new show, Song Break, which is heard Tuesdays and Thursdays on WEMU radio from noon to 2:00 p.m. Join Bill and John as they explore the latest and greatest of singer-songwriters (and some WHFR nostalgia) for this special Radiothon program.