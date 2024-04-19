WHFR "Behind The Mic": DJ KittyLuv;)

Submitted by miked on Fri, 04/19/2024 - 9:26am

As a highlight of our 2024 "Spotlight on Our Volunteers" Radiothon theme, we're thrilled to present "Behind The Mic," our WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series where you, our Loyal Listener, can get to know a little bit more about your favorite WHFR personalities!

They'll be sharing their passions, memories, and unique perspectives, responding to some fun and thought-provoking questions we've posed to them.

Today we feature: DJ KittyLuv;)

Host of: Highway 61

Fridays 2:00-4:00pm

Blues

1. What's your earliest memory of listening to the radio? My next-door neighbor, Red Fisher, was a radio and television celebrity in Canada when I used to Summer in Mitchell's Bay, Ontario. We would listen to his radio program, "The Red Fisher Show", when it came on the AM transistor radio. Red would chat with different Celebrities he too out on a boat. We'd see the astronauts, stars, hockey and baseball players, who'd be at the Bay to record voiceovers for his fishing program from the set at the "Scuttlebutt Lodge, the Tall Tale Capital of the World". Red would bring famous stars from all walks of life to the program to go on fishing trips over the world, and brag about the big catches and the ones that got away. Red Fisher once took the Hollywood actor who played the Captain of the "SS Minnow" on his first ever canoe white water fishing trip. He was a radio star from 1963 until '68, when the show became a television program which ran for 21 years. Many memories, on the Lake Saint Clair shore, listening to "The Red Fisher Show" radio show.

2. What is/was your all-time favorite radio show or DJ? What makes/made it special? Host Jo Ann Korczynska / "Highway 61". Jo Ann K. always did a great job of showcasing Detroit Blues Artists and new music and was passionate about "Keeping the Blues Alive". WHFR once did a live remote from "The Moby Dick Lounge", a Dearborn local Blues club, with D.J. Jo Ann K. as host, and I thought to myself, "Such special and wonderful Blues music "Highway 61" is bringing to the FM airwaves".

3. What do you do at WHFR and how long have you been involved with the station? I am DJ~KittyLuv;). I have been a member of the WHFR Staff Radio Station, at 89.3fm, since successfully completing the course in 1999. I think my first radio broadcast was in February 2000, on "The Circle Within", which was aired until March 2013. I produced and hosted the late-night Tuesday, longtime running, Midnight until 2am, "The Circle Within" which brought local and heavy rockin’ Bluesrock from independent labels to WHFR FM radio. I came back to WHFR, in 2015, to help produce Jo Ann's, "Highway 61" (2pm until 6pm) Blues program which she presented each Friday, from 1995 through 2015. I, DJ~KittyLuv;), am now the volunteer Disk Jockey for "Highway 61" program, which airs each Friday from 2pm until 4pm, with newly released Blues music that is sent to WHFR, by Blues Promotion Companies and Artists, from all around the world. Each Week, I also present a Local Blues Calendar during the airing of the "Highway 61" program, so our Loyal Listeners know where they can find our local performing Blues friends. I am also the volunteer Blues Music Area Director for WHFR. I am responsible for cataloging and debuting all the new Blues Music which is sent to Henry Ford College radio. I track all the newly released Blues songs aired on WHFR, which are in our online playlist, and report the top ten most played each Month to "Living Blues Magazine" and "The Detroit Blues Society" newsletter. I have most recently been appointed the volunteer, Social Media administrator for the WHFR Media pages. I post photos, mentions and WHFR station news updates to Facebook's "89.3 WHFR.FM", "WHFR 89.3 Alumni" and "HWY61" pages.

4. What drew you to become a WHFR volunteer? My friend Rusty used to praise the WHFR Radio station's musical selection attention to local music and talk about the station being noncommercial. Sometime back around then, I met WHFR DJ Jo Ann K. at Sully's Blues Bar in Dearborn. We became close friends. I watched her during a live remote Blues WHFR broadcast. I thought, "Maybe, I wanted to do that too."

5. What impact do you think WHFR has on the local or global community and why is local/independent radio important to you? WHFR's mission to provide independent Artists and labels new unique music, and local music, to our listening audience is magnificent! I am more than happy to be able to volunteer to review the music sent to WHFR and bring the musical works of these fresh and talented groups and individuals to our WHFR listening audience. A longtime running "WHFR Top Ten Blues" list has been being compiled and charted, from the WHFR Playlist by the WHFR Blues Music Director, for incorporation into the new Blues Artist Album entries for consideration for the Top 25 listing in Monthly, "Living Blues Magazine” issues. I have gotten "Thank You" emails from emerging artists saying how much they appreciate the WHFR airplay and how being on that "WHFR Top Ten Blues List" has boosted their careers!

6. First album (or CD/cassette) you ever purchased? I would probably need "Peabody and Sherman's Way Back Machine'' to look back to see what album I picked as my first purchase. And, it probably would have been an "8-track."

7. Favorite song/artist right now? Red Hot Chili Peppers. Too many favorite songs to mention. I love their music.

8. If you could play an instrument at expert level, which one would it be? Why? I do play many instruments at an expert level! Guitar, vocals, flute, piano, and percussion. I also excel at recording and producing music. (Fight club, don't ask, don't tell NDAs.)

9. In the “jam session of life,” are you more the Lead Vocalist commanding the stage, the Background Singer/Musician weaving in harmonies/melodies, or the Behind-the- Scenes Mastermind making it all happen? I have played with many musicians and have been a background vocalist. They also love me in the spotlight. I love creating and performing music. Being in the right place at the right time sort of thing.

