Submitted by miked on Fri, 04/19/2024 - 9:41am

⮕ Today is the sixth day of WHFR's once-a-year pledge drive, RADIOTHON. Full story here! ⬅

Tune in for a special Radiothon Edition of our local community news and views program, the WHFR Journal, Friday, April 19, from 1pm-2pm.

We’ll have some surprises and, as always, information that is pertinent to our campus community and community at large.

Join us!