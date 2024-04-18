Detroit's Polyesta Playaz Perform Live on Jazz Horizons
Tune in this afternoon for the Jazz Horizons show from 1:00 - 4:00pm, as host Earl Jones showcases the "Polyesta Playaz," a local Detroit band, during a 3-hour Radiothon special.
This ensemble is quite unique, in that their musical format includes jazz, soul-stirring gospel, R&B, Motown classics, as well as creative vibes!!
The Polyesta Playaz band members include:
Twon Green: Keyboards
Darnell Randolph: Drums
Charnissa Butts: Vocals
Terry Washington: Bass
They perform regularly in Detroit, and we are thrilled to have them performing live in our studio during Radiothon.
Just remember "what goes around, comes around!!!" And we've got a lot of it!
