Detroit's Polyesta Playaz Perform Live on Jazz Horizons

Tune in this afternoon for the Jazz Horizons show from 1:00 - 4:00pm, as host Earl Jones showcases the "Polyesta Playaz," a local Detroit band, during a 3-hour Radiothon special.

This ensemble is quite unique, in that their musical format includes jazz, soul-stirring gospel, R&B, Motown classics, as well as creative vibes!!

The Polyesta Playaz band members include:

Twon Green: Keyboards

Darnell Randolph: Drums

Charnissa Butts: Vocals

Terry Washington: Bass

They perform regularly in Detroit, and we are thrilled to have them performing live in our studio during Radiothon.

Just remember "what goes around, comes around!!!" And we've got a lot of it!