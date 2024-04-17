WHFR "Behind The Mic": Robbwith2bees

Submitted by miked on Wed, 04/17/2024 - 9:49am

As a highlight of our 2024 "Spotlight on Our Volunteers" Radiothon theme, we're thrilled to present "Behind The Mic," our WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series where you, our Loyal Listener, can get to know a little bit more about your favorite WHFR personalities!

They'll be sharing their passions, memories, and unique perspectives, responding to some fun and thought-provoking questions we've posed to them.

Today we feature: Robbwith2bees

Host of: The Jump Button

Thursdays 8:00-11:00pm

Soundtrack/Gaming/Animation

1. What's your earliest memory of listening to the radio? I don't remember what age or grade I was in, but I vividly remember stumbling upon classical music at WDTR when we built a crystal radio for a crafts project in cub scouts. I connected mine to our den mother's radiator and was the first of the scouts to get a clear (and almost decent sounding) radio signal. I tuned the stereo in my bedroom to that same station that very night, and soon became fascinated by radio and broadcasting.

2. What is/was your all-time favorite radio show or DJ? What makes/made it special? There are a TON to choose from! I've got so many favorite memories of listening to Dick Purtan, Casey Kasem, and Ernie Harwell. They're some of the voices of my childhood, especially since Casey Kasem was also a voice actor! I've got core memories of discovering new songs/bands when I finally stumbled across college and community radio stations in jr. high and high school. But I developed a real love for the interactivity of topics-driven, daily, local talk shows with Detroit sports talk stations. There was a time listening to WDFN, and some other stations that have since come and gone, where the personalities of the hosts (and more importantly, the regular on-air callers) became the soundtrack to my daily commutes. Stoney and Wojo, among others, felt like work buddies. I would sometimes stay in the car in the middle of a snowstorm just to hear the end of a topic or take. It felt like an in-joke. Like I was part of a small, but loyal and passionate fanbase of Detroiters and sports fans who just needed an outlet. A forum. Obviously, those shows and on-air personalities are all HUGE, having driven some of the highest radio ratings in this area for a very long time. But that doesn't stop me from feeling nostalgic for those early days of sports talk in this city. So I'd say, besides all of my own very personal and FANTASTIC memories of my time here at WHFR, that's the most special for me.

I will say, since this year for Radiothon we've decided to look inward and shine a spotlight on our volunteer staff... some of the folks here during my time at WHFR have been the most passionate, informed, professional, and entertaining DJs I've ever come across. People who know their music genres inside and out, and who's passion to share that knowledge with our listeners is unsurpassed. One of the ways I determine my favorite on-air personalities (and hip-hop artists, if we're honest) at any given time is to evaluate their knowledge of the subject matter, their individual skillset, and their voice. A unique voice sticks with you. And when that voice is informed and entertaining, it becomes unforgettable. I'm fortunate enough to have encountered several of those in my time at WHFR. Hosts like JoAnn Korczynska and now DJ Kitty Luv with the blues on "Highway 61"; Dick Alfonsi and Joe Sullivan for big band; Larry Hoffman, Mrs. Robinson, mike d..., Melissa Muto, and more handling indie and Avant rock; Jon Noble doing goth electro; former hip-hop music director Face on "Back Alley Beats"; memorable metal DJs like "Meatlocker" Matt, "Jugular" Joe, and "Brutal" Brian; our old-time radio historian Bob Burnham; punk kids like "CornNuts" Gary; the dulcet speaking tones of Jay Korinek, or Sascha Raiyn, or Earl Jones, or Lynn Grunst; surf rock and psychobilly with The Gothabillie Man on "The Wrekking Hours"; the acoustic or twangy selections by John Bommarito, Bill Keith, or Greenberg; and some of my all-time favorite jazz connoisseurs Terence Tyson and Pat Frisco. If you're a fan of any of their shows, past or present, you for sure understand what I mean about them possessing the voice to go along with the passion and talent.

3. What do you do at WHFR and how long have you been involved with the station? I started at the station back in 1999, when I was a dual-enrolled high school student. I'm honored to have held every volunteer officer position that you can have at WHFR. Head Music Director was a personal favorite because of all the exciting new music I got to experience. I continue in some capacity as the Soundtrack Area Music Director, and it's always so much fun to find something new and exciting to share with our loyal listeners! I am also the Operations Manager for the station now; and after some time away from the station, to come back and stepping into that role has been so amazing! This is a station, and a staff of volunteers, and a sound so unique on the airwaves. It really is a thrill to be a part of!

4. What drew you to become a WHFR volunteer? I was looking for courses to take while dual enrolled at HFCC and still finishing high school. When I saw the course description for the WHFR staff training course, I was INSTANTLY in! It's like it was calling to me after years of listening to and really enjoying the behind-the-scenes goings on of radio shows and all the fascinating personalities involved.

5. What impact do you think WHFR has on the local or global community and why is local/independent radio important to you? I know from experience that WHFR has such a singular voice in this community. Those who find it usually stumble upon it. Not particularly on purpose. But for a select few, it literally changes their lives. Some of my absolute BEST friends and some of my most meaningful relationships in this world have been by complete random happenstance when a total stranger found my show "The Jump Button" and felt compelled, for whatever reason, to give it a shot and keep listening. Eventually their chance run-ins with a song I was playing or a conversation I was having with my audience, led to lifelong friendships and some of my most cherished relationships.

6. First album (or CD/cassette) you ever purchased? I honestly can't remember this one. I know I was the weirdo with the walkman who would flip so frequently between cassettes that they would get worn out 2 and 3 at a time. I think the first record I ever paid for out of pocket with chores or side job money was The Soundtrack From The Film "The Song Remains The Same" by Led Zeppelin. Or it may have been the "Ice Ice Baby/Rollin' In My 5.0" cassingle. Who knows?

7. Favorite song/artist right now? We did a female composers spotlight on "The Jump Button" for women's history month. I got pretty obsessed with composer Laura Shigihara and her video game soundtracks for "Plants vs. Zombies" and "Dunk Lords".

8. If you could play an instrument at expert level, which one would it be? Why? Drums. I was a drummer all through school. Eventually I became the auxiliary percussion section leader for my high school's concert and marching bands.

9. In the “jam session of life,” are you more the Lead Vocalist commanding the stage, the Background Singer/Musician weaving in harmonies/melodies, or the Behind-the- Scenes Mastermind making it all happen? I'm the guy absolutely CRUSHING the tambourine and cowbell solos!

10. BONUS QUESTION: Besides your own, what's your favorite show here at WHFR? As a current member of station management, I make it a point to listen to almost all of them at one point or another during the week, so it's hard to choose. In addition to some of the all-timers I mentioned earlier, I will say some of my newer favorite shows/DJs are June on "Culture Collections", The White Rabbit on "Hotwax Radio", and The Local Ladybird with "Detroit Flock City". As for other all-time classics, I love me some "Go With The Flow, Mike Holloway Show", "Theme Attic", and "Cruisin' & Bluesin' with The Jumper"!

Don't forget to check back tomorrow to read about another WHFR DJ