Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie & Radio Vault....

In celebration of Opening Day and Radiothon 2024, Radio Vault on WHFR-FM presents three hours of baseball broadcasts and interviews TUESDAY, APRIL 16th, 10AM-1:00PM:

Red Barber interviews Babe Ruth, who was already losing his voice by then but still active in baseball.

... former Detroit Tigers Hall of Fame broadcaster and player (back in the 1940s) GEORGE KELL is interviewed by Sportstalk host, Ron Cameron. This segment has not been heard anywhere since it was first broadcast in 2002. George worked with Al Kaline on the TV broadcasts. Cameron passed away earlier this year, but "the keeper of the archives" produced his show and sharing that show with you! One of the most beloved Tiger broadcasters of all time, ERNIE HARWELL will be featured during hour #3. Before he passed, he released an un-scripted 4 CD set "Ernie Harwell's Audio Scrapbook." We hope you got your autographed copy -- if not, no worries! He was a gentleman and a walking baseball encyclopedia I met and produced an interview show featuring him as well.

JOIN US TUESDAY, APRIL 16th, 10AM-1:00 for BASEBALL on RADIO VAULT WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm for the live stream.