Submitted by miked on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 12:18pm

Please join Missy J from 4 until 8pm on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, for a day of rejoicing the Resurrection of Christ thru Music and inspirational thoughts. WE are WHFR DEARBORN!

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer.