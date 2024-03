Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 11:19am

Tune in to the WHFR Journal this afternoon, March 29, at 1 PM for an exciting look at HFC's upcoming theatrical performance, The Detroit Wall Project, featuring stories, historical perspectives, and a modern take on Detroit's Birwood Wall. We'll start the Journal with info on the latest student exhibit at HFC's Sisson Art Gallery which opens next week. Check it out!