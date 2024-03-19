HFC's President's Collage Concert TOMORROW Live on WHFR

Submitted by Susie Q on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 3:00pm

The HFC Music Department will present the 29th President’s Collage Concert on Wednesday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Michael A. Guido Theater in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center,15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. Tickets are still available, so check out this link for details. As a special treat for our WHFR listeners, we'll be airing the concert live on 89.3FM and whfr.fm. If you're able to see the concert live and in person, that's certainly best. But if you can't make it and want to still enjoy this wonderful live performance, tune in to WHFR at 7:30pm for the show. Enjoy!