WHFR PRESENTS... FROM PHILLY WITH LOVE

Join the host of The House That Jack Swing Built, Missy J, as LOVE IS heard on the airwaves Sunday, February 11, from 4-8pm. The show will feature selections from the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia International Records, Philly Groove and TSOP (THE SOUND OF PHILADELPHIA).

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.