League of Women Voters and 5101 Culinary on Friday's "WHFR Journal"

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 9:24pm

Please tune in to the WHFR Journal tomorrow, February 9 at 1 pm, as we chat with the Co-Presidents of the League of Women Voters Dearborn-Dearborn Heights about the upcoming election and our voting rights as citizens. We'll discuss changes to voting rules for the Feb. 27th Primary election, early voting options, and more. We'll also talk with Chef Jeff Click from HFC Culinary about the new season of the 5101 Restaurant on the campus of Henry Ford College and ways that you can support up-and-coming culinary students and enjoy a delicious meal at the same time. Finally, we'll share some Black History Month events taking place on HFC's campus in the next couple of weeks. Hope you can join us for this week's Journal.