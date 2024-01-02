“WHFR PRESENTS”: There's Always Room For Cello

Submitted by miked on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 1:30pm

The February 4th edition of WHFR PRESENTS will feature a wide array of cellists in the creative world of jazz, the avant-garde and bit of modern classical music for good measure.

Tune in to hear works from cellists such as Tristan Honsinger (pictured), Tomeka Reid, Abdul Wadud and many others on Sunday, February 4, from 4-8pm EST via WHFR 89.3fm and whfr.fm streaming live.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.