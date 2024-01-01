TOP TEN BLUES for December 2023

Submitted by miked on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 1:24pm

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. V/A: Jingle All The Way (Blue Heart Records)

2. BIG HARP GEORGE: Big Harp George Does Christmas (Blues Mountain Records)

3. THE DIG 3: Damn The Rent (SELF)

4. BOB CORRITORE/ V/A: Bob Corritore & Friends: Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (VizzTone-SWMAF)

5. PETER VETESKA AND BLUES TRAIN: Full Tilt (Blue Heart Records)

6. CEDAR COUNTY COBRAS: Homesick Blues (SELF)

7. MARCEL SMITH: From My Soul (Little Village)

8. GHALIA VOLT: Shout Sister Shout (Ruf)

9. LISA BIALES: Lisa Biales-At Christmas (Big Song Music)

10. COCO MONTOYA: Writing On The Wall (Alligator Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director