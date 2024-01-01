TOP TEN BLUES for December 2023
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.
Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. V/A: Jingle All The Way (Blue Heart Records)
2. BIG HARP GEORGE: Big Harp George Does Christmas (Blues Mountain Records)
3. THE DIG 3: Damn The Rent (SELF)
4. BOB CORRITORE/ V/A: Bob Corritore & Friends: Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (VizzTone-SWMAF)
5. PETER VETESKA AND BLUES TRAIN: Full Tilt (Blue Heart Records)
6. CEDAR COUNTY COBRAS: Homesick Blues (SELF)
7. MARCEL SMITH: From My Soul (Little Village)
8. GHALIA VOLT: Shout Sister Shout (Ruf)
9. LISA BIALES: Lisa Biales-At Christmas (Big Song Music)
10. COCO MONTOYA: Writing On The Wall (Alligator Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
- Login to post comments