"WHFR PRESENTS": TWO RHYTHMIC RIDES SUNDAY DECEMBER 17

Submitted by miked on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 11:16am

On Sunday, December 17th, from 4pm-8pm, WHFR PRESENTS will feature two thematic rhythmic rides for your listening and soul stirring pleasure.

4-6 PM: LOVE SONGS AND THEIR MEANINGS

6-8 PM: A CELEBRATION OF MUSIC AND LIFE: HITSVILLE USA

Join Omni 646, host of The Rhythmic Ride, from 4-6pm for a journey into a wide array of love songs from many soulful genres of music and a look into the songwriting that produced the music.

Keep tuned to WHFR PRESENTS from 6-8pm when Missy J, host of WHFR's The House That Jack Swing Built, takes you through a journey into the sounds of Motown - Hitsville USA for an in depth look into the wealth of music and good vibes that this music has brought to millions of listeners.

Keep checking the WHFR website each week to find out what might be next on WHFR PRESENTS.

WHFR PRESENTS airs Sundays at 4:00pm EST on your radio dial at 89.3FM in the Dearborn/Detroit area, and streams worldwide at WHFR 89.3 FM.