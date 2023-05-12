"WHFR PRESENTS": DEREK BAILEY "COMPANY" PROJECTS

Submitted by miked on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 2:02pm

Derek Bailey was an avant-garde guitarist of the highest order. From 1976 until 1994, he assembled various configurations of like-minded, free improvising musicians to form his project called "Company." Musicians from the worlds of jazz, classical and avant-garde were invited to break down into duos, trios and small groups to create spontaneous interactive music.

Many of these meetings have been documented on "Company" recordings. These recordings will be featured during WHFR Radio's WHFR PRESENTS on Sunday, December 10, from 4-8pm EST, with your host Pat Frisco.

Please tune in for a unique listening experience.

WHFR PRESENTS airs Sundays at 4:00pm EST at 89.3FM on your radio dial in the Dearborn/Detroit area, and streams to the world at WHFR 89.3 FM.