Today is GivingTuesday!

Submitted by miked on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 11:05am

Friends, this GivingTuesday we have a chance to join together and spread some good. With your help, our beloved community radio station WHFR can continue providing you with fresh, local, and little-heard-elsewhere programming. Your donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference in keeping our volunteer-run, non-commercial station on the air. Please open your heart today and give what you can to keep community radio alive.

Please click here to donate. Thank you for being part of the WHFR family!