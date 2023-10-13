EDGEFEST RADIO SPECIAL TUESDAY OCTOBER 17, 6-10PM EDT

Submitted by miked on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 10:14am

Spirits Rejoice Radio will present a special program spotlighting the artists who will be performing at the 27th Annual Edgefest in Ann Arbor. The festival will run from Wednesday October 18 through Saturday October 21. Edgefest is a world renowned showcase for the jazz avant-garde and features a multitude of great musical artists from around the globe as well as just around the corner.

Tune in to Spirits Rejoice Tuesday, October 17th, from 6-10pm EDT with Pat Frisco to hear many of the great artists performing at this year's Edgefest.

Edgefest will be held at Ann Arbor's Kerrytown Concert House at 415 N. 4th Street.

kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com for more information.