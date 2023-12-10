"WHFR Journal" - Basketball and the Hawk's Nest

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 3:49pm

Please tune in to this week's edition of the WHFR Journal when we talk with HFC Men's Basketball Coach Christopher Shepard about his approach to coaching a winning team and his thoughts on the season ahead. We'll also talk with HFC Student Activities Assistant Kayla Colling about the HFC Hawk's Nest Food Pantry and the important food drive that's currently taking place to help restock the pantry and support our students in need. The WHFR Journal airs Fridays from 1pm-2pm right here at 89.3FM and on whfr.fm. Check it out and Go Hawks!