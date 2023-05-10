Thelonious Monk Birthday Broadcast October 10th

Submitted by miked on Thu, 10/05/2023 - 9:43am

They called him the High Priest of Modern Jazz and rightfully so. Thelonious Sphere Monk was born October 10, 1917, and proceeded to turn the jazz world on its ear with his inventive style of piano playing, quirky compositions and general demeanor on stage. His piano stylings remain unique to this day and his compositions, once considered too difficult to perform, are now re-interpreted by countless musicians worldwide.

WHFR Radio's Spirits Rejoice program will pay tribute with a five-hour birthday celebration on Tuesday October 10, from 6:00pm to 11:00pm. Join Pat Frisco for a look into the music of Monk through Monk's own recordings and interpretations by others.