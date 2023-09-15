WHFR Journal Friday, September 15 at 1pm Features Two Powerful Guests

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 09/15/2023 - 2:39am

Tune in to the WHFR Journal talk show today at 1pm for a special treat as we talk with the Conductor and Music Director of the Michigan Philharmonic Orchestra Nan Washburn and the new HFC Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Tracye Davis. Nan will share stories about her 25 years in her prestigious and important role, more about the "Michigan Phil", and the events they have coming up to enjoy local live music in the genre of classical and more (Visit www.michiganphil.org for more information). Tracye will talk about the experiences she brings to this new position and her plans looking ahead to support our college community to be the most welcoming college around (https://www.hfcc.edu/news/2023/tracye-y-davis-hfcs-first-ever-executive-...). Join us today from 1pm-2pm only on WHFR-FM.