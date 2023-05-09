TOP TEN BLUES for August 2023

Submitted by miked on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 8:46am

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.

Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. THE NICK MOSS BAND FEATURING DENNIS GRUENLING: Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator Records)

2. BOB CORRITORE/ V/A: Bob Corritore & Friends: Somebody Put Bad Luck On Me (VizzTone / SWMAF)

3. MITCH WOODS/ V/A: Friends Along The Way (Deluxe Edition) (Club 88 Records)

4. D.K. HARRELL: The Right Man (Little Village)

5. MIKE BOURNE BAND FEATURING JOHNNY BURGIN: Cruisin' Kansas City (Blue Heart Records)

6. MONSTER MIKE WELCH: Nothing But Time (Gulf Coast Records)

7. GA-20: Live In Loveland (Colemine / Karma Chief Records)

8. JOEL ASTLEY: Seattle To Greaseland (Blue Heart Records)

9. BOBBY RUSH: All My Love For You (Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers)

10. COCO MONTOYA: Writing On The Wall (Alligator Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director