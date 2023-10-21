Join the WHFR Record Show Facebook Page!

Submitted by miked on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 10:44am

Attention all vinyl enthusiasts: the WHFR Record Show, taking place October 21st here on the campus of Henry Ford College, now has its very own Facebook Page!

Please visit facebook.com/WHFRrecordShow to join, and be sure to help spread the word by sharing the WHFR Record Show Facebook Page on your own Facebook page (and, really, any and all social media).

And to all vendors: there's still time to reserve tables! If you are interested in selling records, CDs, videos, or any music-related memorabilia, please visit whfr.fm/recordshow for more info. WHFR thanks you for your support... See you at the WHFR Record Show on October 21st!