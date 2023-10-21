"History Notes" Resumes August 27th!

Submitted by miked on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 9:23am

History Notes is returning to the airwaves with a renewed focus on the corpus of American Blues and Roots music, emphasizing the history/background of the music being played. Throughout the show, host Brian Yamstein will explore American history and the lives of the performers who created the music being featured.

Please tune in Sunday, August 27th, from 6:00-8:00pm to experience this specialized "edutainment" program that can only be heard right here on WHFR!