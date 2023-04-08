WHFR Journal LIVE From Dearborn's Homecoming Festival Aug. 4th at 1:00 p.m.

Submitted by miked on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 10:26am

Join us for the "WHFR Journal" local news and views talk show August 4th at 1:00 p.m. as we broadcast live from the exciting Dearborn Homecoming Festival at Ford Field Park (Cherry Hill and Brady Streets ). Host Susan McGraw will chat with Dearborn City Council member Leslie Herrick, HFC's Athletic Director Rochelle Taylor, and new WHFR staff member and longtime Dearborn resident Pete Zeidas about what's happening in the community today. WHFR will broadcast all weekend from our tent space at Dearborn's Ford Field park, just south of the covered bridge and next to the carnival rides. Stop in to say hello to your favorite DJs and to browse our dollar donation CD and album bins to take home some gems. And check out the WHFR Journal live August 4th at 1pm from Homecoming 2023.