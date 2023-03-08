We Are Not Alone: Monday, August 7, 2023. 2 – 3 PM EST.

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 8:31pm

This episode of We Are Not Alone will feature Sam Maranto, who is a media consultant and Illinois State Director for MUFON, known for his work on the UAP Tinley Park Mass Sightings of 2004, Chicago O’Hare Gate C17 incident of 2006, and the Chicago Mothman flap.

All archived shows can be found at: https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0

The latest show archives are at: https://whfr.fm/podcast/we-are-not-alone