WHFR's Latest Arrivals

Submitted by miked on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 8:28am

As we expand our music library at WHFR we continue to share some of the albums we have been receiving and are adding to both our physical and digital library for your listening pleasure:

GHOST HOUNDS - First Last Time

Ghost Hounds are a rock 'n' blues band hailing from Pittsburgh, PA. The band's classic rock 'n' roll guitar tunes are the result of both Thomas Tull and Brooklyn native guitarist Johnny Baab, while the driving forces on bass and drums are Bennett Miller and Blaise Lanzetta, respectively. Fronted by lead singer Tré Nation, whose voice was simply made for rock, Ghost Hounds are a modern-day rock band that plays blues inspired rock in such a way that proves that the genre is not only alive, but thriving for the next generation of rock fans.

BAS JAN - “At The Counter”

Bas Jan released their fourth album Back To The Swamp on November 10th on Fire Records. Today sees the release of their first track from the album, new single and video ‘At The Counter’. The new single ‘At The Counter’ is filled with hope for the “best life” lived, from the bedroom to the pet shop. Directed by Rachel Horwood and filmed by Aurora Horwood, the flamboyant new music video superbly captures the quizzical narrative of the first single and the band.

NIGHT BEATS - Rajan

Album opener “Hot Ghee” not only sets the stage for where the album will head but establishes Rajan as a scalding-hot take on the intersection of psych-rock, jazz, blues, soul, hip-hop, and more. It’s a wildly diverse and thrilling album yet remains remarkably cohesive in Blackwell’s hands. “Hot Ghee” is built around sultry guitar chords, layers of interacting vocals, swinging drums, a small army of tambourines, and subtle piano runs that gives the song a melodic edge.

For information on how to submit your music, please click on the “Artist Music Submission” button on the top left-hand side of the web page and you will be provided with all of the information needed to submit both your digital and physical copies today!