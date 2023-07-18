WHFR at Concert of Colors July 22nd & 23rd

Submitted by miked on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 3:19pm

The Concert of Colors is metro Detroit’s free annual family-friendly diversity-themed music festival. Located indoors and outdoors at the Detroit Institute of Arts with performances at Metro Detroit’s cultural institutions, you can enjoy Global music at its finest at this colorful, festive, upbeat coveted summer event.

Be sure to stop by the WHFR tent, located near the Wolverine Stage, to say hello and pick up some free WHFR swag! We will be on-site:



Saturday

noon- 8:00pm

Sunday

noon-6:00pm

Can’t make it? Be sure to tune into 89.3FM, or stream us at whfr.fm, as we will be broadcasting performances live from the Wolverine Stage during these times:

Saturday

5:30-6:30 PM – MOLLYWOP! (FUNK)

7:00-8:00 PM – TAMBAO BRAVO (CUBAN JAZZ)

Sunday

1:00-2:00 PM – MICHAEL TURNER (DETROIT) (MOTOWN ROCK)

2:30-3:00 PM – ROOTS VIBRATION (CARRIBEAN) (REGGAE)

5:30-6:00 PM – RAFAEL LEAFAR (DETROIT) (EXPERIMENTAL JAZZ)